Chinese Pandas Arrive At Zoo Atlanta

The two giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, have arrived at Zoo Atlanta as part of a "panda diplomacy" agreement between China and the United States. The pandas were born in 2020 at China's Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and were promised by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. The pandas' arrival marks a new chapter in the long-standing tradition of panda diplomacy, which began in 1972 when China first sent pandas to the U.S. following President Richard Nixon's visit to China.

The pandas will be on loan to Zoo Atlanta for 10 years, as part of a conservation partnership between the zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Zoo Atlanta President Raymond B. King expressed excitement about the pandas' arrival, stating, "We can’t wait to meet Ping Ping and Fu Shuang and to welcome our members, guests, city, and community back to the wonder and joy of giant pandas."

The arrival of Ping Ping and Fu Shuang comes after a period without pandas in Atlanta, as the previous panda residents, Lun Lun and Yang Yang, returned to China in 2024. The new agreement signifies a renewed effort in panda conservation and aims to strengthen the friendship between China and the U.S. President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of the panda loan program as a symbol of goodwill and cooperation between the two nations.

The pandas' arrival in Atlanta is expected to draw significant public interest and contribute to ongoing conservation efforts. The program also aims to advance scientific exchanges and improve the health and well-being of giant pandas. Chinese experts have provided guidance on facility upgrades at Zoo Atlanta to ensure a comfortable environment for the pandas.