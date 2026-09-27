George Michael Honored At 2026 MTV VMAs: See The Emotional Tribute

By iHeartRadio

September 28, 2026

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) honored the late pop icon George Michael with a special tribute on Sunday (September 27). The tribute featured performances by artists such as Sombr, Raye, Teddy Swims, and Adam Lambert, who delivered renditions of Michael's classic hits including "Father Figure," "Faith," and "Careless Whisper."

The tribute aimed to celebrate George Michael's enduring influence on the music industry and his legacy as a groundbreaking artist. Michael, who passed away in 2016, was known for his powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence, which left a lasting impact on fans and fellow musicians alike.

During the tribute, the performers brought their unique styles to Michael's beloved songs, capturing the essence of his artistry while adding their own interpretations. The performances were met with applause and appreciation from the audience, highlighting the timeless appeal of Michael's music.

George Michael's career spanned over three decades, during which he sold over 100 million records worldwide. His contributions to music have been recognized with numerous awards, including two Grammy Awards and three Brit Awards. The VMAs' tribute serves as a reminder of George Michael's significant role in shaping the pop music landscape and his continued influence on artists today.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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