Kacey Musgraves paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Dolly Parton during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 27). Parton, who passed away in August at the age of 80, was remembered with an emotional performance that highlighted her enduring legacy in the music world.

The tribute began with a video of Parton standing in front of butterfly wings, a symbol significant to her. The video featured Parton singing her iconic song "I Will Always Love You," which then transitioned to Musgraves performing the track live in front of a piano, dressed in a sparkling pink outfit. The song, originally written and performed by Parton, gained further fame when Whitney Houston covered it.

Parton, known for hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5," was celebrated not only for her music but also for her philanthropy and influence across generations. Many artists, including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Paul McCartney, have expressed their admiration and sorrow over her passing. Tributes poured in from all over the world, underscoring her impact on both the music industry and beyond.

Parton's legacy continues to inspire, with many remembering her as a beacon of kindness and creativity. Her influence remains strong, as seen in the heartfelt tributes and celebrations of her life and work.