Madonna is set to open the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) today (Sunday, September 27) with her first live performance at the event in over two decades.

The show, hosted by 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival performer Snoop Dogg, will air live from Los Angeles' Peacock Theater at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+, with global streaming available the following day.

Madonna, the most nominated artist of the night, enters the event with 11 nominations, a career high. Her nominations include Video of the Year and Best Dance for her work on 'Confessions II,' and Artist of the Year for her duet "Bring Your Love" with Sabrina Carpenter.

The performance marks her return to the VMAs stage since her iconic 2003 performance with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Madonna's performance is expected to draw significant attention, as she has been a pivotal figure in VMA history, known for her groundbreaking performances.

Spotify partners with the VMAs as the official audio streaming service, offering fans exclusive content and archival footage of Madonna's past VMA performances. The 2026 VMAs promise a star-studded event with performances and appearances from other top artists, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Bruno Mars.

For those unable to watch live, the show will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the next day, ensuring fans worldwide can witness Madonna's much-anticipated return to the VMA stage.