Nirvana Surviving Members Accept Video Vanguard Award At 2026 MTV VMAs: See Here

By iHeartRadio

September 28, 2026

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear of Nirvana accept the Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

More than 30 years after their first appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), the surviving members of Nirvana—Dave Grohl (drums), Krist Novoselic (bass), and Pat Smear (guitar)—returned to accept the prestigious Video Vanguard Award. This award, often seen as MTV's lifetime achievement prize, honors the band's lasting impact on music and culture.

Nirvana's creative leader, Kurt Cobain, tragically died by suicide on April 5, 1994, at the age of 27. During the award acceptance at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Novoselic paid tribute to Cobain, calling him "one of the greatest artists of all time." He emphasized that Cobain's "uncompromising vision" is why "Nirvana continues to resonate so deeply."

Nirvana's groundbreaking contributions to pop culture have earned them a place among only nine groups to receive this lifetime tribute from MTV. According to BuzzBeat, the award highlights the band's enduring legacy and the public's ongoing desire for authenticity in music. Nirvana's legacy is further celebrated in retrospectives, such as Consequence's list of the 100 greatest albums of all time, which often features their work. As the band continues to inspire new generations, their music remains a testament to the power of authenticity and artistic integrity.

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear of NIrvana attend the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices