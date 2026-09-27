Nor'Easter To Linger On Sunday

A September nor'easter continues to impact the Northeast, causing more flooding and power outages today (Sunday, September 27). The National Weather Service reports that the storm is expected to linger off the Jersey coast before moving northeast on Monday. Although the storm's intensity is predicted to decrease, coastal flooding remains a concern from Virginia to Massachusetts.

The storm, characterized by strong winds and heavy rain, has already caused significant disruptions. According to NBC News, coastal flood warnings were issued from North Carolina to Connecticut. In New York City, emergency management issued a travel advisory, and in New Jersey, crews worked to clear storm drains.

CNBC reported that the storm caused power outages for about 100,000 customers due to downed trees. In Brooklyn, a New York City Housing Authority employee was tragically killed by a fallen tree. Emergency crews are actively working to restore power across the affected regions.

The storm has also disrupted travel plans. Flights were canceled at Boston Logan International Airport, and weddings and other events have been rescheduled. In Massachusetts, the Boston Red Sox moved their season finale to avoid weather-related issues.

As reported by The Washington Post, states of emergency were declared in New York and New Jersey. Residents are advised to avoid travel and stay informed about the storm's developments.

The nor'easter is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and high tides, posing a risk of coastal flooding and beach erosion. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the storm progresses.