Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her much-anticipated Unraveled Tour 2026 on Friday, September 25, at PeoplesBank Arena — the first of 86 dates across North America and Europe — delivering a powerful 23-song setlist. Fans were treated to a mix of hits from her chart-topping albums, including tracks from her latest release.

Rodrigo's stage presence was magnetic, with fans singing along to every word. The production featured stunning visuals and a dynamic light show, enhancing the concert experience. The Unraveled Tour marks a significant milestone in Rodrigo's career, as she continues to solidify her place as a leading voice in pop music.

As the tour progresses, fans across the country eagerly await the chance to see Rodrigo perform live. The Unraveled Tour will continue to travel across major cities, bringing Rodrigo's music to fans nationwide.

The production's signature moment arrived during "The Cure" — the album's second single, and the song that gives the tour its name via the repeated line "I'm unraveled." Rodrigo performed it in a dress that visibly came apart over the course of the number.

The full setlist

Rodrigo staged the night in chapters rather than as one continuous run, closing with a three-song stretch of "Deja Vu," "All-American Bitch" and "Expectations." Every song, in order:

"Drop Dead" "U + Me = <3" "So American" "Good 4 U" "My Way" "Serena Joy" "Bad Idea Right?" "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl" "Vampire" "Purple" "Stupid Song" "Maggots for Brains" "Traitor" "Begged" "Cigarette Smoke" "Honeybee" "Favorite Crime" "Drivers License" "Less" "The Cure" "Deja Vu" "All-American Bitch" "Expectations"

Setlists can change night to night.

Olivia Rodrigo 2026 tour dates

The Unraveled Tour runs 40 U.S. dates, six Canadian shows and 15 in Europe. Coming up next: