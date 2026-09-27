Sienna Spiro Gives Emotional Speech After Winning at 2026 VMAs

Sienna Spiro accepted the Best New Artist award at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 27) in Los Angeles. Overwhelmed with emotion, Spiro expressed her disbelief, saying,

"I didn't think this would happen. I actually can't believe this."

The 2026 VMAs, which aired live from Los Angeles, celebrated a night of musical achievements with several artists being recognized for their contributions. Spiro, who was among the nominees for the first time, shared the spotlight with other newcomers such as Olivia Dean, Noah Kahan, and Don Toliver, who were also vying for the Best New Artist award.

The VMAs, known for their iconic Moon Person trophies, featured performances and nominations from industry giants like Madonna, who led the night with 11 nominations, and Taylor Swift, who followed closely with nine. The event was broadcast on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+, and voting for the Best New Artist category remained open until the night of the show, allowing fans to support their favorite emerging talents.

Spiro's win marks a significant milestone in her career, as she continues to gain recognition in the music industry. Her acceptance speech resonated with many aspiring artists, capturing the excitement and surprise that often accompany such an achievement.