Travis Kelce Won't Be At The 2026 VMAs With Taylor Swift Tonight: Here's Why

By iHeartRadio

September 27, 2026

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three
Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Travis Kelce, the 36-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, will not be attending the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday (September 27).

Instead, Kelce will be competing against the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. His wife, Taylor Swift, has not publicly confirmed her attendance at the VMAs, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Despite Swift's absence at recent events, Kelce remains grateful for her support.

According to OK! Magazine, Kelce joked that Swift is his "good luck charm" after winning games she attended last year. The couple, who have been in the spotlight due to their high-profile relationship, are reportedly taking things "day by day."

Kelce, who recently turned 36, has been vocal about the intense media coverage surrounding their relationship. He mentioned on his podcast that the NFL's focus on Swift during games is "overdoing it a little bit," but he appreciates the fun it brings to the atmosphere. Despite the media frenzy, Kelce and Swift seem to be in a good place, with insiders noting that Swift appreciates Kelce's down-to-earth nature.

The Chiefs' game against the Dolphins is a crucial matchup for Kelce, as the team aims to maintain its competitive edge in the NFL. Meanwhile, Swift's fans eagerly await her decision on attending the VMAs, where she is a frequent nominee and performer.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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