Trump Praises Arrests Near UK Base Used By U.S. Air Force

By iHeartRadio

September 27, 2026

BRITAIN-POLICE-EXPLOSIVES
Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump praised the arrests of five men on suspicion of terrorism and explosive charges near a U.S. air base in the United Kingdom on Sunday (September 27). Speaking in Chicago after stepping off Air Force One, President Trump described the arrests as "fantastic" news, emphasizing that the suspects had been plotting to cause "big damage."

British police, acting on a tip, arrested the men early Sunday morning near RAF Fairford in western England. The arrests came after reports of three suspicious vehicles heading towards the base. Prime Minister Andy Burnham expressed his concern over the incident, calling it "deeply concerning" in a post on X.

The suspects had been under investigation by both British and U.S. authorities, highlighting the collaboration between the two countries in addressing potential threats. The arrests underscore ongoing efforts to ensure security around military installations.

President Trump commended the joint efforts of the British and American authorities, noting the importance of vigilance in preventing terrorist activities. The incident is expected to lead to further investigations to determine the full extent of the suspects' plans and any potential connections to larger networks.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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