The VMAs 2026 red carpet is officially open at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles and music's least buttoned-up night is already delivering. Stars began arriving at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, 90 minutes before the ceremony airs live at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, MTV and Paramount+. Madonna leads all nominees with 11 and opens the show for the first time in more than two decades.

She is not the only one with something to prove on the carpet. Taylor Swift arrives with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter are tied at seven apiece. LISA, RAYE, Shaboozey, Gunna, Sienna Spiro and Yung Lean are all set to take the stage, which means most of them walked the carpet first.

See the looks below: