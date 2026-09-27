VMAs 2026 Red Carpet Photos: See What The Stars Are Wearing Tonight

September 27, 2026

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The VMAs 2026 red carpet is officially open at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles and music's least buttoned-up night is already delivering. Stars began arriving at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, 90 minutes before the ceremony airs live at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, MTV and Paramount+. Madonna leads all nominees with 11 and opens the show for the first time in more than two decades.

She is not the only one with something to prove on the carpet. Taylor Swift arrives with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter are tied at seven apiece. LISA, RAYE, Shaboozey, Gunna, Sienna Spiro and Yung Lean are all set to take the stage, which means most of them walked the carpet first.

See the looks below:

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MTV-MUSIC-AWARDS
Photo: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Charli xcx attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Normani attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Sombr attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Tyla attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Paris Hilton attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Raye attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Megan Lawless attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Bebe Rexha attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Shaboozey attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Troy Sivane attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Sienna Spiro attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Slayyyter attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Chuck D and Flavor Flav attend the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Stella Lefty attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Adam Lambert attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Lisa Rinna attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Rei Ami attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Ciara Miller attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Tara Yummy attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Nezza attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: JoJo attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MTV-MUSIC-AWARDS
US singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui attends the MTV Video Music Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 27, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas and Renée Downer of FLO attend the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Bella Poarch attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
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