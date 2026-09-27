Fourteen NFL games are on today, Sunday, Sept. 27, starting with a nine-game window at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and FOX and closing with Rams at Broncos on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET. The headliner sits in the middle: Ravens vs. Cowboys from Rio de Janeiro at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, the first NFL game ever played in the city.

Week 3 is the week the early-season noise starts to mean something.

Eight teams are still unbeaten, eight are still winless, and several of today's matchups put one directly against the other. Here is every game on the schedule, what channel it is on and how to stream it.

NFL games on TV today: Sunday, Sept. 27 schedule

All times ET. Records are entering today's games.

Matchup

Time

TV

Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Buffalo Bills (2-0)

1:00 p.m.

FOX

Carolina Panthers (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1)

1:00 p.m.

FOX

New York Jets (1-1) at Detroit Lions (1-1)

1:00 p.m.

FOX

Seattle Seahawks (2-0) at Washington Commanders (0-2)

1:00 p.m.

FOX

Houston Texans (0-2) at Indianapolis Colts (0-2)

1:00 p.m.

CBS

New England Patriots (1-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-2)

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Tennessee Titans (0-2) at New York Giants (1-1)

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Arizona Cardinals (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

4:05 p.m.

FOX

Minnesota Vikings (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2)

4:05 p.m.

FOX

Baltimore Ravens (1-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) — Rio de Janeiro

4:25 p.m.

CBS

Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at New Orleans Saints (1-1)

4:25 p.m.

CBS

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Denver Broncos (1-1)

8:20 p.m.

NBC

Schedule and kickoff times via NFL.com and CBS Sports; records via NFL.com standings.

What channel is the NFL game on today, and how to stream it

Today's games are split across three networks:

CBS carries seven games

carries seven games FOX carries six games

carries six games NBC has Sunday Night Football

Plus you can listen to select games on the free iHeartRadio app.