What NFL Games Are On Today? Sunday, Sept. 27 Schedule, Start Times and More
September 27, 2026
Fourteen NFL games are on today, Sunday, Sept. 27, starting with a nine-game window at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and FOX and closing with Rams at Broncos on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET. The headliner sits in the middle: Ravens vs. Cowboys from Rio de Janeiro at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, the first NFL game ever played in the city.
Week 3 is the week the early-season noise starts to mean something.
Eight teams are still unbeaten, eight are still winless, and several of today's matchups put one directly against the other. Here is every game on the schedule, what channel it is on and how to stream it.
NFL games on TV today: Sunday, Sept. 27 schedule
All times ET. Records are entering today's games.
Matchup
Time
TV
Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Buffalo Bills (2-0)
1:00 p.m.
FOX
Carolina Panthers (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1)
1:00 p.m.
FOX
New York Jets (1-1) at Detroit Lions (1-1)
1:00 p.m.
FOX
Seattle Seahawks (2-0) at Washington Commanders (0-2)
1:00 p.m.
FOX
Houston Texans (0-2) at Indianapolis Colts (0-2)
1:00 p.m.
CBS
New England Patriots (1-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-2)
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Tennessee Titans (0-2) at New York Giants (1-1)
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Arizona Cardinals (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0)
4:05 p.m.
FOX
Minnesota Vikings (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2)
4:05 p.m.
FOX
Baltimore Ravens (1-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) — Rio de Janeiro
4:25 p.m.
CBS
Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at New Orleans Saints (1-1)
4:25 p.m.
CBS
Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Denver Broncos (1-1)
8:20 p.m.
NBC
Schedule and kickoff times via NFL.com and CBS Sports; records via NFL.com standings.
What channel is the NFL game on today, and how to stream it
Today's games are split across three networks:
- CBS carries seven games
- FOX carries six games
- NBC has Sunday Night Football
Plus you can listen to select games on the free iHeartRadio app.