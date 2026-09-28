1st Woman To Be Executed In Tennessee In Over 200 Years

Christa Pike is set to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in over 200 years, with her execution scheduled for Wednesday (September 30). The Tennessee Supreme Court recently denied her request to halt the execution, despite arguments from her defense team citing her bipolar disorder and history of sexual abuse. Pike was convicted for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer at a job training camp for at-risk youth.

Pike, who was 18 at the time of the crime, and her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, led Slemmer into the woods, where they tortured and killed her. Pike's defense team argued that the execution by lethal injection would be unconstitutionally painful due to her medical conditions. Despite these arguments, the state maintains that she has not provided sufficient evidence to overturn her sentence.

Demonstrators marched from the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution to the state Capitol on Sunday (September 27) in protest of the execution. Pike's legal team has requested clemency from Governor Bill Lee, but no decision has been made. If carried out, Pike's execution will mark a significant moment in Tennessee's history, as she will be the first woman executed in the state since 1819.

Pike's case has drawn attention due to the brutal nature of the crime and her claims of mental illness and past abuse. Her execution is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.