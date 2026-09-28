2026 MTV VMAs: See The List Celebs Who Skipped The Show

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday, September 27, and there was no shortage of star power. Taylor Swift, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter were among the big names at music's most unpredictable night.

A few notable faces were missing, though. Some were busy on the field, some were on stage in other cities, and one is taking a break from the spotlight. Here's why these stars skipped the 2026 VMAs.

Travis Kelce: Busy With the Chiefs

Travis Kelce, 36, missed Taylor Swift's big night for a good reason: it was game day. The tight end and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates played the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the NFL season. The trip paid off. The Chiefs beat the Dolphins 24-10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ariana Grande: Taking a Break From the Spotlight

Ariana Grande's "Hate That I Made You Love Me" won Song of the Summer at the 2026 VMAs, but Grande wasn't there to accept it. In August, the singer and actress announced she would step back from public life after her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which ended September 1 in London. Her spokesperson said at the time that Grande looked forward to "taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

Katseye: SNL and Tour

Katseye, the girl group of the moment, performed two songs on the Saturday Night Live Season 52 premiere in New York City the night before the VMAs. The group hasn't said why it skipped Sunday's show. Katseye recently finished a multi-date European tour. The North American leg of its Wildworld Tour kicks off October 13 in Miami.

Harry Styles: Mid-Residency Break

Harry Styles, nominated for two awards, took a well-earned night off from his 30-night Together, Together residency at Madison Square Garden. Styles played shows on Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26. His next show is Wednesday, September 30.

Zara Larsson: Performing at Portola

Zara Larsson earned five nominations with PinkPantheress for their hit "Stateside," and the pair won Best Art Direction. PinkPantheress accepted the award while Larsson was performing at the Portola Music Festival in San Francisco.

Shakira: Headlining in Madrid

Shakira is in the middle of a 12-night residency in Madrid, Spain, as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. She had three nominations at this year's VMAs, including Best Collaboration for "Dai Dai" with Burna Boy, the theme song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.