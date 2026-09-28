Longtime Today viewers who tuned in on Monday, September 28 may have wondered where Al Roker was. NBC's weatherman wasn't at his usual spot on the morning show, and he soon explained why on Instagram.

Al Roker had jury duty.

Al Roker Shares His Jury Duty News on Instagram

Roker posted a short, playful video to Instagram with the caption, "Hey now!!! All rise!!" He set the clip to Shorty Long's 1968 hit "Here Comes the Judge," and fans quickly figured out that he'd been summoned to serve. It was a very Roker way to share the news. He has built his career on warmth, humor and a close bond with viewers, and those same qualities have kept him one of the most familiar faces in morning TV.

Is Al Roker Leaving the 'Today' Show?

No. Any time Roker misses a broadcast, fans online start asking whether he's retiring, and this absence was no exception. But this one has a simple explanation, and Roker has not announced any changes to his role on Today. Roker has talked before about how committed he is to the show. He has credited his long run in broadcasting to his ability to adapt and his connection with the audience, and he has shown no sign of stepping away.

Roker has been with NBC for decades and is one of the longest-serving personalities in Today history. His forecasts, on-location segments and easy chemistry with his co-anchors have made him a fixture in American living rooms.

When Will Al Roker Be Back on 'Today'?

Fans don't have long to wait. Roker is expected back at the weather wall on Tuesday, September 29.