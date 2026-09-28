BASE Jumper Dies When Wingsuit Malfunctions In Utah

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday (September 27) when a 27-year-old BASE jumper died after his wingsuit malfunctioned in Utah. The incident took place outside of Hyrum, where the man jumped off a 700-foot cliff. Unfortunately, something went wrong with his wingsuit, causing him to plummet to the ground.

BASE jumping, which stands for Building, Antenna, Span, and Earth, is known for its high-risk nature. According to National Geographic, wingsuit BASE jumping is among the deadliest sports globally. This is due to the small number of participants and the significant number of fatalities it causes each year—between 15 and 30 people.

The BASE Fatality List, a resource for documenting fatal incidents, reports that there have been 15 fatalities this year alone. The average age of those who have died in BASE jumping incidents is 38.5, with an average of 467 jumps per individual. The list is maintained by volunteers who aim to promote research, safety education, and remembrance. More details can be found on their website, BASE Fatality List.

This recent incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers associated with BASE jumping, particularly with wingsuits. The sport, while thrilling, requires meticulous preparation and an understanding of the risks involved.