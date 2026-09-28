BASE Jumper Dies When Wingsuit Malfunctions In Utah

By iHeartRadio

September 28, 2026

ITALY-FEATURE-BASE JUMPING
Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP / Getty Images

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday (September 27) when a 27-year-old BASE jumper died after his wingsuit malfunctioned in Utah. The incident took place outside of Hyrum, where the man jumped off a 700-foot cliff. Unfortunately, something went wrong with his wingsuit, causing him to plummet to the ground.

BASE jumping, which stands for Building, Antenna, Span, and Earth, is known for its high-risk nature. According to National Geographic, wingsuit BASE jumping is among the deadliest sports globally. This is due to the small number of participants and the significant number of fatalities it causes each year—between 15 and 30 people.

The BASE Fatality List, a resource for documenting fatal incidents, reports that there have been 15 fatalities this year alone. The average age of those who have died in BASE jumping incidents is 38.5, with an average of 467 jumps per individual. The list is maintained by volunteers who aim to promote research, safety education, and remembrance. More details can be found on their website, BASE Fatality List.

This recent incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers associated with BASE jumping, particularly with wingsuits. The sport, while thrilling, requires meticulous preparation and an understanding of the risks involved.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices