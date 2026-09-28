Bears Host Eagles On Monday Night Football

Week three of the NFL season concludes with the Chicago Bears hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field. Chicago faces a significant challenge as they will be without their starting quarterback, Caleb Williams, who is sidelined for about a month due to a strained hamstring. Veteran quarterback Case Keenum is expected to start in his place.

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a strong start to the season, leading the NFC East with a perfect record after victories over the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans. The Eagles are looking to continue their winning streak and extend their September winning streak to six games. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been instrumental in Philadelphia's success, orchestrating a last-minute touchdown drive against Tennessee in week two. However, Hurts has a losing record on Monday Night Football, with 15 interceptions and just nine touchdown passes.

In contrast, the Bears have been dealing with injuries, as both Caleb Williams and backup quarterback Tyson Bagent are unavailable. With Keenum stepping in, Chicago may need to rely heavily on their running game, led by D'Andre Swift, who had a standout Pro Bowl season with Philadelphia in 2023.

The Eagles have also made adjustments, bringing back tight end Zach Ertz after losing Dallas Goedert to a knee injury. Philadelphia's defense will aim to capitalize on Chicago's quarterback situation, while the Bears hope to leverage their home-field advantage to secure a win. The game is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday (September 28).