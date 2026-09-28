Benny Blanco Marks 1 Year Of Marriage With Selena Gomez: 'Forever To Go'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are celebrating one year of marriage.

On Sunday (September 27), Blanco took to his Instagram Stories to mark his and his wife's first wedding anniversary, sharing a photo from their 2025 ceremony and a pic of the couple following the time-honored marriage tradition of eating a piece of wedding cake on the first anniversary, per People.

In the first photo, Blanco held up a slice of white cake, preserved from the couple's wedding day, on a pink plate decorated with the words "Love is Love," alongside the caption, "year old cake never tasted so good." In another Story, Blanco took a walk down memory lane by reminiscing over a snap from their nuptials, Gomez beaming in one of her custom bridal gowns standing next to her new husband.

"1 year down... forever to go...," he wrote over the pic that was set to "Be My Baby" by The Ronettes.

Earlier this month, Blanco explained that he and the Rare Beauty founder were going to keep their anniversary celebrations low-key after a busy few months traveling.

"We wanted to just be chill. We've been traveling so much. We've been all over," he said. "I haven't been in my own bed in four months. And we're, like, chillers. We want to be chill. I don't know. Maybe we'll watch our speeches or something like that."

Gomez and Blanco got married in a romantic ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27, 2025. Blanco recently shared why the "unconventional" ceremony was his bride's childhood "dream."