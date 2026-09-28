Billy Joel’s Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection Is Headed To Auction

Billy Joel's collection of 70 vintage motorcyles is "movin' out."

Per TMZ, the Piano Man’s bikes will hit the auction block Nov. 20 and 21 at the Javits Center in New York City. The sale is being overseen by Gooding Christie’s and Rétromobile New York Auctions, with select motorcycles going on display at Christie’s Rockefeller Center from Oct. 8-12.

Joel has collected and restored vintage motorcycles for decades and previously operated 20th Century Cycles on Long Island, which served as both a workshop and free museum before closing in 2025.

“I’ve loved building this collection,” the music icon said in a statement, per the outlet. “Now it’s someone else’s turn to hit the road.”

Among the motorcycles being offered is a 1982 Ducati 900 estimated at $25,000 to $35,000.

The legendary musician is also selling a 1978 Triumph T140 Bonneville given to him by Madison Square Garden after his record-setting 150th sold-out performance at the arena. The bike, estimated at $10,000 to $15,000, comes with a matching helmet featuring the dates of his MSG concerts.

Proceeds from the auction will support the Joel Foundation.