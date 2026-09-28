Blueface Sued For Allegedly Live-Streaming Chrisean Rock’s PPV Boxing Debut

Chrisean Rock defeated Williams during Skyy Myles Promotions' "The Supper" event on September 19 at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Md. The lawsuit alleges Wack 100 jumped on Blue's Kick account, @BluesClues124, and told thousands of fans that they didn't need to pay to watch the fight and encouraged them to tune into their stream for the event. They claimed tens of thousands tuned into the unauthorized stream on Blue's Kick channel, which cost the promoter and streaming platform a lot of money.



"In my entire career, I have never seen such a blatant and brazen disregard for copyright," Chrisean Rock's lawyer, Charles Lew, told TMZ. "They didn't just take our clients' broadcast, they announced it live and told people not to pay. We look forward to the successful enforcement of our clients' well-established rights."



In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege Wack and Blueface livestreamed the boxing match due to a financial issue with Rock. Skyy Myles and BLK Prime Boxing are seeking damages to recoup the funds they lost from the pay-per-view fight, as well as other profits and their legal fees. As of this report, neither Blueface nor Wack 100 has responded to the lawsuit.