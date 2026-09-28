Boeing Flags Software Glitch on 737 MAX Jets

Boeing has identified a software glitch affecting some of its 737 MAX jets, potentially impacting automated flight guidance during specific landing scenarios. The issue arises when pilots alter their planned flight path following a missed approach. Boeing notified all 737 operators last month and is currently developing a software update to permanently resolve the problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is collaborating with Boeing and airlines to address the issue. The FAA has stated it will take immediate action if any safety concerns are identified. Meanwhile, Southwest and United Airlines have requested Boeing to pause deliveries of new MAX jets equipped with the affected software. The exact number of planes currently using the software remains unclear.

Boeing's efforts to rectify the glitch come as part of its ongoing commitment to safety and reliability. The company is working closely with regulatory bodies and airlines to ensure a swift and effective resolution. As the aviation industry closely monitors the situation, Boeing aims to implement the software update as soon as possible to prevent any potential disruptions in flight operations.