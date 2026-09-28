British Police Stop Potential Attack On UK Base Used By U.S. Military

British authorities have released five men on bail following their arrest over a foiled terror attack on a UK airbase used by the U.S. military. The arrests occurred early Sunday (September 27) after police received a tip about three suspicious vehicles heading towards RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. The men, aged between 23 and 25, face charges related to terrorism and explosives.

The arrests were described as "fantastic" news by President Donald Trump, who noted that the suspects were "looking to do big damage" at the airbase. Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that counterterrorism police are leading the investigation to uncover the full details of the case. Al Jazeera reported that the five men are all British nationals, and the investigation is exploring multiple lines of inquiry.

RAF Fairford, a base used by the United States Air Force’s 501st Combat Support Wing, has been a key site for U.S. military operations, including recent actions against Iran. The incident has raised concerns about security at military bases in the UK, with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband emphasizing the need to confront security threats.

The arrests were made possible thanks to a local farmer who reported seeing masked men near the base. Her call led to the swift deployment of armed police, who contained the situation. BBC News highlighted the farmer's role in thwarting the attack, although Defence Secretary Wes Streeting noted that she only had a partial picture of the events.

While the Iranian embassy in the UK has denied any involvement, the situation remains tense as authorities continue their investigation. The police have maintained a cordon around the area and are working to minimize disruption to local communities.