Buccaneers QB To Miss At Least Three Weeks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a challenging stretch as their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to a dislocated thumb. Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed the injury, which occurred during Sunday's (September 27) loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Fortunately, tests revealed no fractures or ligament damage, but Mayfield's absence leaves the winless Buccaneers in a precarious position.

In Mayfield's absence, the team will turn to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, who is expected to start against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday (October 4). Daniels, who impressed during training camp, faces a significant challenge as he steps into the starting role. According to Pewter Report, Daniels expressed his determination to contribute positively, saying, "When I went into the game, I was just trying to do everything that I could to be able to get some points on the board."

The Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, will need to adjust the game plan to accommodate Daniels' style of play. The team hopes to find success despite their current 0-3 record. Coach Bowles emphasized the importance of regaining momentum and improving team performance.

As the Buccaneers prepare for their upcoming game, they must address offensive challenges and support their new quarterback. The team remains hopeful that Daniels can lead them to their first win of the season.