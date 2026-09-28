Commanders Linebacker To Undergo Neck Surgery

Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal is set to undergo season-ending neck surgery after sustaining an injury during Sunday's (September 27) 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported the news of Chenal's surgery. The injury occurred in the second quarter when Chenal tackled Seattle's Emanuel Wilson, leading with his head, which resulted in a neck fracture.

Chenal was immediately attended to by medical personnel and was carted off the field on a spine board. Despite the severity of the situation, Chenal was able to move his arms and legs, giving a reassuring fist pump to the crowd as he was taken off the field. The Commanders later confirmed that he was taken to a hospital as a precaution and had movement in all extremities, according to ESPN.

The injury adds to the Commanders' challenges at the linebacker position, as they were already missing Frankie Luvu due to a groin injury and Jordan Magee, who is on injured reserve. Chenal, in his first season with the Commanders, had been a key player, leading the team with 15 tackles in the first three games of the season.

Head Coach Dan Quinn provided an update after the game, expressing relief that Chenal had feeling in his extremities and was undergoing further testing. "We're definitely thinking of him," Quinn said. "He's a great teammate. We love him."

The Commanders managed to secure a win against the defending Super Bowl champions, with a standout performance from Marcus Mariota, who threw three touchdown passes.