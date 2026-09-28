Commanders Signing Veteran Running Back

The Washington Commanders are looking to boost their running game by signing veteran running back Austin Ekeler to their 53-man roster. According to NFL Network, the 31-year-old Ekeler, who spent the last two years with the Commanders, is returning after appearing in only two games last season due to a torn Achilles.

Ekeler's addition aims to address the Commanders' current struggles in the running game, where Jacory Croskey-Merritt, the team's leading rusher, is averaging just three yards per carry. Ekeler, known for his versatility, contributed 733 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage in 12 contests last year, despite battling injuries.

The Commanders have been active in free agency, signing several players to strengthen their roster. They recently added running back Rachaad White to provide depth and versatility in the backfield. White's pass-catching ability and pass-blocking skills have been highlighted as valuable assets for the team.

While Ekeler's performance has been mixed since joining the Commanders, his experience and skills in both offense and special teams could provide a much-needed boost. The Commanders are hoping Ekeler can rekindle the form he displayed with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he amassed over 3,000 yards and 38 touchdowns from scrimmage during a two-year stretch.