The Foo Fighters frontman and his wife had a rare date night at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 27. It was one of the couple's most visible appearances since Grohl revealed in 2024 that he had fathered a baby outside of their marriage.

Grohl had a big reason to be there. He and his surviving Nirvana bandmates, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, received the Video Vanguard Award, the VMAs' highest honor. Grohl was Nirvana's drummer before he founded Foo Fighters in 1994. The award recognizes Nirvana's lasting influence on music videos and rock music, with videos like "Smells Like Teen Spirit" that defined an era of MTV.

Grohl and Blum have been married for more than 20 years. They have three daughters: Violet, 20, Harper, 17, and Ophelia, 12.

In September 2024, Grohl announced in a statement that he had become the father of a baby girl born outside his marriage. He said he planned to be a loving and supportive parent to her and that he was working to regain the trust of his wife and children. The couple's appearance together at the VMAs two years later marked a notable public moment for the family.Grohl, known for his work as the frontman of the Foo Fighters and former drummer of Nirvana, has been a staple in the music industry for decades. His presence at the VMAs highlighted his continued influence and relevance in the music world. The couple's public display of unity at the VMAs suggests they are committed to working through their challenges together. The event, held in Los Angeles, California, brought together many of the biggest names in music to celebrate the year's achievements in the industry.