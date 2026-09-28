Dolphins' Achane Has Season-Ending Knee Injury

The Miami Dolphins will face the remainder of the season without their star running back, De'Von Achane, after he suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's (September 27) game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Jeff Hafley expressed concerns about the injury, stating it didn't "sound optimistic." This injury is a significant blow to the Dolphins, as Achane was coming off his first Pro Bowl season and had recently signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension.

Achane's performance has been a key factor in the Dolphins' offensive strategy. His absence will require the team to adjust their game plan significantly. The injury occurred during a hard-fought game against the Chiefs, where the Dolphins ultimately fell short.

The loss of Achane is expected to have a ripple effect on the team's performance for the rest of the season. The Dolphins will need to rely on their depth chart to fill the void left by Achane's absence. The team and its fans are hopeful for a strong recovery for Achane, who has been a vital part of the Dolphins' success.