Drake Joins KAROL G Onstage In Texas To Perform Their New Collaboration

Drake and KAROL G recently joined forces to perform their latest collaboration live for the first time.



On Sunday night, September 27, the ICEMAN rapper traveled to Reliant Stadium in Houston to participate in the Colombian singer's international "Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour." After making his shocking entrance, Drake and KAROL G performed their song "Ahí" together for the first time. Afterward, Drizzy hung around to perform other hits like "Janice STFU" and "One Dance." At one point, KAROL G danced on Drake so well that he shouted, "¡Ay que rico!" The moment instantly went viral online.