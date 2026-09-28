Drake Joins KAROL G Onstage In Texas To Perform Their New Collaboration
By Tony M. Centeno
September 28, 2026
Drake and KAROL G recently joined forces to perform their latest collaboration live for the first time.
On Sunday night, September 27, the ICEMAN rapper traveled to Reliant Stadium in Houston to participate in the Colombian singer's international "Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour." After making his shocking entrance, Drake and KAROL G performed their song "Ahí" together for the first time. Afterward, Drizzy hung around to perform other hits like "Janice STFU" and "One Dance." At one point, KAROL G danced on Drake so well that he shouted, "¡Ay que rico!" The moment instantly went viral online.
🚨 HOUSTON, ¿QUÉ ACABAS DE PRESENCIAR? 😭🔥— BICHOTA FOREVA CR (@BICHOTAFOREVACR) September 28, 2026
Karol G junto a Drake cantando “AHÍ” 💙 pic.twitter.com/mp44FIYwOZ
La reacción de Drake mientras Karol G le baila durante su presentación en Houston. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kw67ynJSGE— Karol G Reports (@KarolGReports) September 28, 2026
"Ahí" is KAROL G and Drake's first collaboration. The song appears on the Grammy Award-winning artist's latest album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. However, the track was reportedly recorded for Drake's ICEMAN album but didn't make the final version. Drizzy signaled that their collaboration was finally dropping in July when he popped up at KAROL G's tour stop in Toronto over the summer.
This isn't Drake's first Latin collaboration. The Canadian rapper previously collaborated with the likes of Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos, and, most recently, Chino Pacas. He first flexed his Spanish skills by crooning his verse alongside Romeo on their 2014 track "Odio," produced by Rico Love. Later, in 2018, Drake joined forces with El Conejo Malo on "MIA," where he rapped his verse in Spanish. The two reunited in 2023 for "Gently" off Drake's album For All The Dogs. He also has two songs with Chino Pacas, "Modo Capone" with Fuerza Regida and "Meet Your Padre" with PARTYNEXTDOOR. from their joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.
Check out more scenes from KAROL G and Drake's performance below.
DRAKE x KAROL G 🚨— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) September 28, 2026
LIVE IN HOUSTON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oJao4I2fL4
Karol G brings out Drake in Houston pic.twitter.com/IG0sORNgLd— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) September 28, 2026
Drake performing Janice STFU tonight at Karol G’s show in Houston pic.twitter.com/8gYVhDkRPb— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) September 28, 2026
Karol G y Drake bailando juntos “One Dance” 🩵 pic.twitter.com/VxWaSak9bM— Migue | Conciertos Colombia (@Miguel_G_1_1) September 28, 2026