Driver Crashes Into Closed Kroger Pharmacy To Use Bathroom

A 60-year-old man allegedly drove his vehicle through a Kroger pharmacy entrance early Sunday (September 27) morning after becoming frustrated that the store's restrooms were locked, according to local authorities.

Police say the crash occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at the grocery store location. According to investigating officers, the driver intentionally accelerated his vehicle and smashed through the pharmacy entrance, causing significant damage to the building.

When questioned by authorities, the driver stated he needed to use the restroom and became upset upon discovering the doors were locked at that hour. The man was subsequently arrested at the scene.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the suspect faces criminal mischief charges for the incident. The extent of property damage to the pharmacy entrance has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear whether the store will face any temporary closures for repairs.

No injuries were reported in connection with the crash. The investigation into the incident continues as prosecutors prepare the criminal mischief case against the driver.