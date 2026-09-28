Education Department Rescinds Title IX For Trans Students

By iHeartRadio

September 28, 2026

President Trump Participates In A Rose Garden Event At The White House
Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The U.S. Education Department, led by Secretary Linda McMahon, has officially rescinded Title IX protections for transgender students. Announced today, this decision eliminates gender identity as a protected class under the law, with the aim of protecting women's sports. The move comes after courts in Republican-led states had already struck down the Biden Administration's interpretation of Title IX.

The National Women's Law Center criticized the decision, arguing that the Trump Administration should focus on enforcing the law to protect survivors of sexual assault. The rollback has sparked concerns among advocacy groups who argue it could lead to increased discrimination against transgender students.

According to NBC News, this decision follows a series of legal battles over the interpretation of Title IX, which bans sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs. The National Women's Law Center and other advocacy groups have voiced their opposition, stating that the rollback undermines the rights of transgender students.

The Education Department's decision is expected to face legal challenges, as it contradicts previous interpretations that included gender identity under Title IX protections. Critics argue that this change could lead to increased bullying and discrimination against transgender students in schools.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices