Education Department Rescinds Title IX For Trans Students

The U.S. Education Department, led by Secretary Linda McMahon, has officially rescinded Title IX protections for transgender students. Announced today, this decision eliminates gender identity as a protected class under the law, with the aim of protecting women's sports. The move comes after courts in Republican-led states had already struck down the Biden Administration's interpretation of Title IX.

The National Women's Law Center criticized the decision, arguing that the Trump Administration should focus on enforcing the law to protect survivors of sexual assault. The rollback has sparked concerns among advocacy groups who argue it could lead to increased discrimination against transgender students.

According to NBC News, this decision follows a series of legal battles over the interpretation of Title IX, which bans sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs. The National Women's Law Center and other advocacy groups have voiced their opposition, stating that the rollback undermines the rights of transgender students.

The Education Department's decision is expected to face legal challenges, as it contradicts previous interpretations that included gender identity under Title IX protections. Critics argue that this change could lead to increased bullying and discrimination against transgender students in schools.