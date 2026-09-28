Education Department Rescinds Title IX Protections For Trans Students

On Monday (September 28), Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced the rollback of Title IX protections for transgender students, removing gender identity as a protected class. The decision aligns with the Trump Administration's stance on protecting women's sports, according to McMahon. This move follows the striking down of similar protections by courts in Republican-led states.

The National Women's Law Center criticized the decision, emphasizing the need to protect survivors of sexual assault. The rollback has sparked controversy, with many viewing it as a step back in the fight for gender equity. The decision is expected to face legal challenges, as similar actions have been contested in the past.

The rescission of these protections marks a significant shift in federal policy, potentially impacting transgender students' participation in school sports and other activities. The debate over Title IX and transgender rights continues to be a contentious issue in the United States.