Experimental Drug Reverses MS Damage In Mice

By iHeartRadio

September 28, 2026

FRANCE-SCIENCE-ENVIRONMENT
Photo: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP / Getty Images

Scientists at the University of Virginia have developed an experimental drug called K-9 that shows promise in reversing damage caused by multiple sclerosis (MS) in mice. According to a recent study published by UVA Health, the drug helped paralyzed mice regain mobility and restored lost vision. K-9 is derived from existing HIV and hepatitis B medications, but researchers have modified it to specifically target the brain and spinal cord damage caused by MS.

The study's findings offer hope for new treatments for MS, a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system and can lead to severe physical and cognitive disabilities. However, the researchers caution that K-9 still requires clinical testing in humans to determine its effectiveness and safety for MS patients.

While the drug has demonstrated encouraging results in animal models, it remains to be seen whether it can restore function in human patients. The research team is optimistic about the potential of K-9 but emphasizes the need for further trials to confirm its benefits and address any potential risks.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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