Experts Share Tips For Managing Three-Paycheck Months

For many workers paid biweekly, October could bring an extra paycheck, as it may be a three-paycheck month. Financial experts advise treating this additional paycheck like any other. If your budget is already balanced, consider using the extra funds to pay down debt, save for future expenses, or increase your savings.

According to GOBankingRates, allocating extra income toward debt repayment can accelerate your journey to financial freedom. The site suggests using strategies like the avalanche method, which focuses on paying off high-interest debt first, or the snowball method, which targets smaller debts for quick wins.

OMB Bank emphasizes the importance of budgeting to manage debt effectively. They recommend creating a detailed budget to track income and expenses, allowing you to redirect funds toward debt repayment. Additionally, they suggest exploring debt consolidation options to simplify payments and potentially lower interest rates.

Looking ahead, 2027 will have five months with five Fridays, which could lead to additional three-paycheck months in January, July, and December. This offers more opportunities to strategically use extra income to improve financial health.