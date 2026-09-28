FBI's Deputy Director Resigns

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is experiencing another leadership change as Andrew Bailey resigns from his role as deputy director. Bailey, who previously served as the attorney general of Missouri, is stepping down to return to his family in Missouri. His departure marks the second resignation from the deputy director position within a year, following Dan Bongino's exit in January to focus on his radio show.

Bailey's tenure at the FBI was marked by his efforts to enhance the bureau's operational capabilities and strengthen its relationships with state and local law enforcement agencies. His decision to resign comes at a time when the FBI continues to face various challenges, including cybersecurity threats and the need for modernization.

The FBI has not yet announced a successor for Bailey, but the agency is expected to conduct a thorough search to fill the position. The departure of two deputy directors in such a short span raises questions about the stability and leadership dynamics within the FBI.

As Bailey returns to Missouri, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication and service to both his home state and the nation. The FBI will now look to find a new deputy director who can continue to lead the agency in addressing the evolving landscape of law enforcement and national security.