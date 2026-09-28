Giants Edge Rusher Believed To Have Torn ACL

The New York Giants are bracing for bad news regarding their star edge rusher, Brian Burns. During Sunday's (September 27) narrow 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Burns left the game with a suspected torn ACL. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter, and the team is awaiting MRI results to confirm the severity. Burns, 28, was already limited to pass-rushing downs due to a sprained ankle that kept him off the practice field last week.

According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, Giants head coach John Harbaugh expressed cautious optimism, saying, "There is some hope there, but we won’t know until we see the MRI." If confirmed, this injury would be another significant blow to the Giants, who are already without quarterback Jaxson Dart, sidelined since Week Two with a knee injury.

Athlon Sports reported that Burns had not practiced all week due to his ankle injury, making his availability for future games uncertain. Despite these setbacks, the Giants managed to secure a win against the Titans, with Jameis Winston stepping in as quarterback and Jevon Holland making a crucial interception to seal the victory.

The Giants will host the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday, and Burns' potential absence could significantly impact their defensive strategy. As the team waits for the MRI results, they remain hopeful for Burns' quick recovery.