Hurricane Polo Expected To Make Landfall In Mexico

By iHeartRadio

September 28, 2026

Southern California Prepares For Big Surf From Passing Hurricanes
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Hurricane Polo, a powerful Category 3 storm, is currently moving through the Pacific and is expected to make landfall along Baja California Sur, Mexico, later today (Monday, September 28). The storm, which was last reported about 125 miles southwest of Cabo San Lazaro, is anticipated to bring increased surf and dangerous rip currents to the region. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from this morning into at least Tuesday.

Hurricane Polo had previously peaked at Category 4 strength with winds reaching 155 mph. Although it has slightly weakened, the storm remains a significant threat. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has flagged areas like Zihuatanejo, Lázaro Cárdenas, Acapulco, and Manzanillo for potential impacts over the weekend.

The storm's effects are expected to extend beyond Mexico, impacting Southern California with heightened surf conditions and rip currents. Residents in affected areas are advised to exercise caution and stay informed through local weather updates.

While Hurricane Polo poses no direct threat to the United States mainland, its presence highlights the active tropical season in the Pacific. As Polo approaches land, authorities continue to monitor its trajectory and potential impacts on coastal communities.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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