International Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Cabin Filled With Smoke

A Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Barcelona, Spain, to Boston, Massachusetts, made an emergency landing in Porto, Portugal, on Sunday (September 27) after smoke was detected in the cabin. According to a spokesperson for Portugal’s emergency and civil protection authority, eight passengers who had been on the Airbus A330 were treated on the tarmac at Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, while three others were taken to a hospital for further care.

The incident occurred during the transatlantic journey, prompting the flight crew to divert to Porto as a safety precaution. Delta Air Lines confirmed the event, stating that the aircraft landed safely and passengers were evacuated and assessed by medical personnel. The specific cause of the smoke has not yet been detailed by the airline or authorities.

The emergency landing caused delays for passengers, and Delta said it was working to re-accommodate those affected on alternative flights to their destinations.

As of now, Portuguese officials and Delta Air Lines are investigating the source of the smoke in the cabin. Further details about the condition of the passengers who were hospitalized have not been released. The airline has stated it will provide updates as the investigation continues.