John Mayer Reveals 2027 Sphere Residency In Las Vegas

John Mayer is heading back to Sphere — this time for a residency of his own.

The singer and guitarist has announced six shows at the Las Vegas venue in April 2027, with each concert featuring three different sets: Mayer performing solo, with his full band and with the John Mayer Trio.

The residency kicks off April 8, followed by shows on April 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18.

The shows will mark Mayer’s first solo residency at the Sphere after previously performing at the state-of-the-art venue with Dead & Company in 2024 and 2025.

VIP packages go on sale Wednesday (Sept. 30) at 10 a.m. local time, while general ticket sales begin Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for each show will also be auctioned, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Mayer’s Heart and Armor Foundation, which supports veterans’ health.