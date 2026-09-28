Keke Wyatt Reportedly Accused Of Threatening To Shoot A Woman

A witness told police the two people got into a fight, which allegedly prompted Wyatt to whip out a black 9mm Beretta and point it through the window of her car. The witness claimed that they saw Wyatt with the gun in her hand while she shouted, "Let that b***h come over here, so I can blow her brains out." Police said Wyatt admitted to holding the gun, but she denied using it in any way.



Three children were reportedly nearby when the incident occurred, which is what led to the "cruelty to children" charge. Shortly after the news broke, Wyatt's team issued a statement addressing the allegations and denied being charged with terroristic threats and cruelty to children.



"We are particularly concerned by the circulation of allegations involving cruelty to children, as this is an extremely serious characterization and is not a charge reflected in the court documentation in this matter," the statement continues. "We are not offering excuses or asking anyone to prejudge the circumstances surrounding the case. We are simply asking that facts be reported responsibly and that inaccurate information — particularly information involving children — not continue to be repeated as fact."



Wyatt spent two days in jail before she was released after posting a $1,050 bond. Her team says she still plans to perform at all upcoming, contracted performances.