Kenny Loggins Revives A 26-Year-Old Unfinished Song With An Unexpected Duet Partner

All in the family.

Kenny Loggins revealed that he has been recording and performing with Hunter Hawkins, the 25-year-old daughter of his wife, Lisa Hawkins.

“What my joy right now creatively is to work with Hunter,” the music legend said during a Sept. 17 screening of his documentary, Kenny Loggins: Conviction of the Heart, at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. “She’s amazing.”

Their latest project gives new life to a song Loggins began recording 26 years ago.

Loggins said his former engineer recently discovered an unfinished track called “Caribbean Breeze,” which originated during a difficult period when Columbia Records dropped him from the label and he struggled to complete an album.

After hearing the rediscovered recording, Loggins decided to turn it into a duet with Hunter.

“We just finished recording it,” he revealed, explaining that much of his original vocal from more than two decades ago remains on the track.

“She’s harmonizing with my voice of 26 years ago,” Loggins said. “And we sound pretty good together.”