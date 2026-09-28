Keyshia Cole, Spice & More To Join Cardi B During BZR WKND In Jamaica

"Cardi B & Friends" will serve as the marquee event of BZR WKND's four-day celebration of music, culture, tourism, fashion, and entertainment. BZR WKND is going down October 16–19, 2026, beginning with the BZR WKND Welcome Party on Friday, October 16, followed by the TIDAL RAVE Beach Party: WYFL Edition on Saturday, October 17. "Cardi B & Friends" is happening on Sunday, October 18, before the BZR WKND Farewell Celebration on Monday, October 19.



"Following the incredible success of our inaugural event, we knew BZR WKND had to return even bigger," said BZR WKND organizers Ryan Burke and Roy “Gramps” Morgan. "Cardi B is one of the biggest artists in the world, and her first-ever headlining stadium concert in the Caribbean represents a defining moment not only for BZR WKND, but for Jamaica's live entertainment industry. We're proud to welcome fans from around the world for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend."



This will be the first time Cardi B will headline a stadium show. She was announced as the headliner last month. BZR WKND is heading into its fourth year following its sold-out debut event with Chris Brown & Friends in 2023. Over 50,000 attendees are expected to arrive in Kingston, Jamaica, for the weekend-long event. Tickets are available now.