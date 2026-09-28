Lana Del Rey Shares New Wedding Photos To Celebrate 2nd Anniversary With Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey is taking a trip down memory lane in honor of her second wedding anniversary to husband Jeremy Dufrene.

On Saturday (September 26), the "National Anthem" singer, 41, shared new photos on Instagram from her and Dufrene's 2024 nuptials to mark two years of marriage. The pair tied the knot in Des Allemands, Louisiana, on the same bayou where Dufrane runs swamp boat tours, per People.

In one black-and-white photo, the newlyweds sat on what appears to be a swamp boat, Del Rey in her wedding dress with her new husband's hand on her face. She also gave fans a look at their time at the altar in a video of them sharing their first kiss as their guests applauded. Del Rey also shared several sweet snapshots of their life together, clips of them walking down sidewalks and driving in a car together as well as pics of them together and with their loved ones.

"Hi husband, happy second anniversary," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for making everywhere I've ever lived feel like home again. And also to our lil fam ... literally everything we do is the best. Xo"

The Ultraviolence musician and Dufrene tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Louisiana on September 26, 2024, one month after they were first linked romantically. However, despite their seemingly whirlwind romance, the private pair have reportedly known each other for years.