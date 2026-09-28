LeBron Says Knicks Were Considered In Free Agency

LeBron James will play his 24th NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he revealed that the New York Knicks were initially in consideration during his free agency decision. Speaking at Media Day today, James mentioned that the Knicks were a potential destination until they won the NBA championship in June. Instead, he chose to join the 76ers, aiming to help them secure their first championship in over 40 years.

James, a four-time NBA champion, signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the 76ers, taking a significant pay cut from his previous salary with the Los Angeles Lakers. His decision to join Philadelphia was driven by his desire to compete for another title rather than financial gain. James expressed excitement about energizing a new fan base and starting this final chapter of his career.

The Knicks' championship win shifted James' focus, as reported by NBA insider Marc Stein. The Knicks were not a legitimate option after their victory, according to James' agent, Rich Paul. Instead, James chose the 76ers, allowing him to maintain residences in both New York and Philadelphia while joining a team poised for title contention.

James' move to Philadelphia has been one of the most talked-about stories of the NBA offseason. The 76ers, with stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, hope to capitalize on James' experience and leadership to achieve their championship aspirations.