Lo Bosworth Opens Up About Daughter's CMPA Diagnosis
By Lauren Crawford
September 28, 2026
A lot has changed since Lo Bosworth first graced our screens. She’s launched her women’s health company Love Wellness — my favorite brand of 2026, for the record — built a life far beyond reality TV, gotten married, and become a mom. But the Lo we met on MTV is still very much the Lo of now.
As she told me, she’s “still the same person.” And as I told her, she’s still that girl.
“I still like to do the same stuff,” Lo shared while opening up about becoming a first-time mom.
That includes the part of her personality longtime fans will probably recognize immediately: when Lo is into something, she’s into it.
“I hyper-focus and really commit myself to something,” she said. “So that hasn’t changed.”
So when her 7-month-old daughter, Nelle, was in “significant pain and distress while eating,” Lo did what she does best: she got to the bottom of it.
“There [was] an answer to be found, and I [was] going to find that answer,” she said. “There [was] not another option.”
Lo and her husband, Domenic Natale, first knew something was wrong when Nelle was six weeks old, and they switched her to formula after Nelle had a hard time breastfeeding.
“I just knew in my gut that something was wrong,” she shared, detailing Nelle’s first few experiences with formula. “When a baby cries, especially in those early weeks, there's very distinct cries.”
“My daughter was in physical pain and discomfort, and it was constant,” Lo continued. “She did not want to eat. And a baby, eating is supposed to be their comfort and joy.”
Understandably, Lo “started to just unravel, like, at my core because you're supposed to be able to feed your baby, [and to] not be able to feed my baby felt so scary on a very primal level.”
But Lo turned that fear into action, determined to figure out what was causing her daughter so much pain. She ultimately learned that Nelle had Cow’s Milk Protein Allergy (CMPA), the most common food allergy in infants.
“We went through four different formulas, I think, until we ended up with Neocate Syneo,” she shared. “When Nelle finally got on the Neocate Syneo, her symptoms started to be relieved within days. And now, a few months later, I have, like, the happiest, thriving, amazing child that loves her bottle, looks forward to eating, and doesn't have any of the discomfort and pain that plagued her in the first couple of months of her life.”
While the experience was a difficult introduction to motherhood, Lo came out of it wanting other parents facing the same struggles to know there could be an answer — and to keep looking for it.
That’s why she partnered with Pepticate and Neocate, the #1 worldwide family of hypoallergenic formulas, to share her family's story and hopefully make another family's journey a little less scary.
And in true Lo fashion, she’s still asking questions. She recently sat down with Dr. Milobsky, MD, on her podcast, Tell Me I’m A Good Mom, to talk more about her experience and what parents should know about CMPA.
Listen to their full conversation above.