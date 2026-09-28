Lo Bosworth Opens Up About Daughter's CMPA Diagnosis

A lot has changed since Lo Bosworth first graced our screens. She’s launched her women’s health company Love Wellness — my favorite brand of 2026, for the record — built a life far beyond reality TV, gotten married, and become a mom. But the Lo we met on MTV is still very much the Lo of now.

As she told me, she’s “still the same person.” And as I told her, she’s still that girl.

“I still like to do the same stuff,” Lo shared while opening up about becoming a first-time mom.

That includes the part of her personality longtime fans will probably recognize immediately: when Lo is into something, she’s into it.

“I hyper-focus and really commit myself to something,” she said. “So that hasn’t changed.”

So when her 7-month-old daughter, Nelle, was in “significant pain and distress while eating,” Lo did what she does best: she got to the bottom of it.

“There [was] an answer to be found, and I [was] going to find that answer,” she said. “There [was] not another option.”