Minnesota's Miles Is WNBA's Top Rookie

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year unanimously, marking a standout season for the young athlete. Miles, who averaged nearly 20 points, six assists, and more than four rebounds per game, broke Caitlin Clark's rookie scoring record with 790 points. Her performance also earned her a spot in the WNBA All-Star Game, making her the only rookie to achieve this honor this season.

Miles is the sixth player from the Minnesota Lynx to receive the Rookie of the Year award. Her remarkable season included breaking several of Clark's records, such as scoring eight three-pointers in a single game and becoming the fastest rookie to reach 350 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists. As reported by Yardbarker, Miles expressed gratitude for her teammates and coach, saying, "It’s special, but it means we’re more so working well as a team."

Miles' success has been a key factor in the Lynx's dominance this season, especially in the absence of franchise superstar Napheesa Collier. Under the guidance of head coach Cheryl Reeve, who also won Coach of the Year, the Lynx finished with the league's best record. Reeve praised Miles' maturity and her ability to handle high-pressure situations, as noted by WNBA.com.

Looking ahead, Miles and the Lynx are set to continue their strong performance in the playoffs, aiming for their fifth WNBA title. With six regular-season games remaining, the team is focused on building chemistry and maintaining their top spot in the league.