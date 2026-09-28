MLB Explores Hosting Game In Grand Teton National Park

Major League Baseball (MLB) is in discussions with the Trump administration about the possibility of hosting a baseball game in a national park. The idea is inspired by the 'Field of Dreams' game held in Iowa, which pays homage to the 1989 film of the same name. According to a statement obtained by the Washington Post, the MLB is exploring whether it is feasible to host a game at a national park.

The Trump administration has reportedly identified areas within Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming as potential sites for constructing a temporary baseball field for the event. This initiative aims to create a unique experience for fans by combining America's favorite pastime with the stunning natural beauty of a national park.

The 'Field of Dreams' game has been a success for MLB, drawing attention and excitement by bringing baseball to a non-traditional venue. The potential game in Grand Teton National Park would follow a similar concept, aiming to provide fans with a memorable and picturesque setting.

While discussions are ongoing, no official plans or dates have been announced. The proposal may face logistical challenges and environmental concerns, which will need to be addressed before any final decision is made.