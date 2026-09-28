Monday Night Football Tonight: Eagles vs. Bears, Start Time & How To Listen

The Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears will conclude an exciting Week 3 slate of games tonight at Soldier Field in Chicago on Monday Night Football. The matchup features a quarterback duel between Jalen Hurts, who will lead the Eagles and 38-year-old veteran Case Keenum, who will take the snaps for the Bears, while Caleb Williams recovers from a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday (September 28) and will be broadcast nationally. Fans can listen to the Bears radio broadcast on ESPN 1000, and the Eagles broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

The Bears are looking to bounce back after a deflating 9-3 home loss in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, in which Williams injured his hamstring. After putting on a record-breaking offensive show in Week 1, the Bears struggled to get anything going against the Vikings, managing only a field goal in the opening quarter.

The Eagles are trying to go to 3-0 and improve on a lackluster Week 2 performance in a 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles are hoping Saquon Barkley can bounce back after suffering a "stinger" on the first play of the game and only having four carries for nine yards. They will also be without tight end Dallas Goedert, who suffered a knee injury in the game against the Titans.

The Eagles enter the game as the 3.5-4.5 points favorites to come away with the road win in prime time.