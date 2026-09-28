NBA Training Camps Open With Media Days

Nearly every NBA team will open their training camps today, marking the beginning of the 2026-27 season with Media Days. This year brings significant changes, including LeBron James donning a Philadelphia 76ers uniform for the first time as he embarks on his unprecedented 24th season. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo will debut in a Miami Heat jersey, adding intrigue to the Eastern Conference dynamics.

Five of the league's six new head coaches will also conduct their first practices tomorrow, setting the stage for a season of fresh strategies and team identities. The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have already begun their training camps last week, as part of their preseason will be spent overseas.

The opening of training camps is a pivotal moment for teams to integrate new players and coaches, refine strategies, and build team chemistry. For the 76ers, the addition of LeBron James is expected to bolster their roster significantly. As discussed on The Sixer Sense Podcast, his presence could shift the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

In Orlando, the Magic are looking forward to the season under new head coach Sean Sweeney. Known for his defensive acumen, Sweeney aims to enhance the Magic's defensive prowess, as highlighted in a recent NBA.com article.