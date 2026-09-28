Nor'easter Weakens After Battering East Coast

The nor'easter that swept across the East Coast over the weekend is now weakening, after causing significant damage with heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding. The storm led to the death of one person and left thousands without power as it toppled trees and utility lines across multiple states. As of Sunday afternoon, utility crews had restored power in many areas, and coastal flood warnings have been lifted in parts of New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts. However, some river flood warnings remain in effect.

In New Jersey, officials are advising residents to remain vigilant, as dangerous conditions could persist along the coast through Monday morning. The storm is expected to drift northward and gradually weaken, with the most severe rain and winds subsiding.

According to CBS News, the nor'easter caused intense flooding in coastal areas of New York and New Jersey, with residents navigating flooded streets in kayaks and canoes. The storm claimed the life of Leighton Brown, a New York City Housing Department employee, who was fatally struck by a falling tree in Brooklyn.

As reported by Spectrum News, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has response coordination centers operating at an "enhanced posture" in affected regions, with teams on standby in New England. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill have declared states of emergency for areas most impacted by the storm.

The National Weather Service has warned of potential additional flooding due to rain expected through Monday night. The storm's slow movement could exacerbate beach erosion and coastal damage. WKRG News 5 reports that the storm has forced cancellations of flights and events, including the New York Yankees' final game of the season and numerous flights at Boston Logan International Airport.

Residents are urged to remain cautious, especially near coastal areas, as the nor'easter continues to pose risks despite its weakening state.