Pearl Jam Seemingly Debut New Drummer At Surprise Ohana Fest Show: Watch

By Will Mendelson

September 28, 2026

American Express Presents BST Hyde Park: Pearl Jam
Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Pearl Jam appears to have found its new drummer, if only for the time being.

During the band’s headlining set at Ohana Festival on Sunday (Sept. 27), frontman Eddie Vedder gave longtime Paul McCartney drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. a heartfelt welcome.

Vedder then dedicated part of the rock group’s “Better Man” to Laboriel, telling him, “Can’t find a better man," per Rolling Stone.

"Wanted to extend our further appreciation to Abe sitting on drums," Pearl Jam wrote on X on Monday (Sept. 28). "It was a joy to play with him, and he's obviously extraordinary at his craft. The man works and PLAYS hard. Thank you so much for this weekend, Abe."

Pearl Jam has been without a permanent drummer since Matt Cameron’s amicable departure in July 2025. While the band's statement on X seemed to hint that Laboriel may not be a permanent fixture, Sunday marked the first time Vedder introduced him as part of the group.

Pearl Jam
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